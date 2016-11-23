State Information Systems director Mark Myers departs

click to enlarge MARK MYERS: Departs Information Services.

“Mark Myers submitted his resignation to my office this morning. I appreciate Mark’s service to our state and wish him well in his career. In the meantime, I am appointing Yessica Jones as interim director of DIS.”

has submitted his resignation, effective today, asI have calls out for more information about the change. Deputy Director Yessica Jones is acting agency head.He served as the state's chief technology officer. He was appointed byand brought a long past as a Republican Party regular, including work in past Hutchinson campaigns. He had experience in public relations and telecommunications and had worked on the staff of Secretary of State Mark Martin.Myers stepped in at the very beginning of Hutchinson's tenure. The agency had recently undergone a critical audit that was followed by the departure of agency head Claire Bailey.The governor's office provided no elaboration:I've learned that Myers is actively pursuing a job in the private sector. A job search might be difficult as an agency director given the size and breadth of state government and the number of different private businesses it works with.