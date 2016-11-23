Wednesday, November 23, 2016
State Information Systems director Mark Myers departs
Mark Myers
MARK MYERS: Departs Information Services.
has submitted his resignation, effective today, as director of the Arkansas Department of Information Systems.
I have calls out for more information about the change. Deputy Director Yessica Jones is acting agency head.
He served as the state's chief technology officer. He was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson
and brought a long past as a Republican Party regular, including work in past Hutchinson campaigns. He had experience in public relations and telecommunications and had worked on the staff of Secretary of State Mark Martin.
Myers stepped in at the very beginning of Hutchinson's tenure. The agency had recently undergone a critical audit that was followed by the departure of agency head Claire Bailey.
