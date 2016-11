Trump names charter school/voucher backer as Education secretary

click to enlarge DeVos Foundation

BETSY DEVOS

has named, a wealthy GOP donor from Michigan and a prominent backer of charter schools, as his Education secretary . They'll be pouring champagne up at theSome solace perhaps can be found in concerns on the far right religious fringe that DeVos is soft on Common Core, though her precise stance on that is unclear.DeVos is chair of the American Federation for Children, a Washington-based group devoted to expanding school "choice" or ways to further erode conventional public school districts. Diane Ravitch runs through DeVos' demerits — support for vouchers, lack of concern about quality of private schools, opposition to charter oversight, differences on Common Core. Get a load of what her type of thinking did to Detroit. Lots of choices, no good choices.