Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Trump names charter school/voucher backer as Education secretary

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge BETSY DEVOS - DEVOS FOUNDATION
  • DeVos Foundation
  • BETSY DEVOS
Donald Trump has named Betsy DeVos, a wealthy GOP donor from Michigan and a prominent backer of charter schools, as his Education secretary. They'll be pouring champagne up at the Walton Family Foundation.

Some solace perhaps can be found in concerns on the far right religious fringe that DeVos is soft on Common Core, though her precise stance on that is unclear.

DeVos is chair of the American Federation for Children, a Washington-based group devoted to expanding school "choice" or ways to further erode conventional public school districts.

Diane Ravitch runs through DeVos' demerits — support for vouchers, lack of concern about quality of private schools, opposition to charter oversight,  differences on Common Core.

Comments (2)
