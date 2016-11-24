An open line, plus thoughts for those who helped make Thanksgiving

Most Shared Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Kids count, not confidentiality The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

China in charge Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

Democratic Rep. David Hillman switches parties; GOP now has three-fourths in House State Rep. David Hillman, an Almyra farmer recently elected as a Democrat to a third term, announced today that he was switching to the Republican Party, giving the GOP 75 of the 100 House seats.

Giving thanks for Barack Obama Im not afraid to say it; I'm thankful for Barack Obama.

This is not fake news: Advocacy of child labor in background of Education secretary pick A think tank funded by Dick and Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's pick to be Education secretary, published this piece endorsing the return of child labor.

Federal judge in Texas blocks Labor Department expansion of overtime pay Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, a judge for the eastern district of Texas, has issued a preliminary injunction against a new Department of Labor rule on the income at which employees are entitled to overtime pay. Arkansas had joined 19 other states, generally led by Republicans, to fight higher pay for workers.