Thursday, November 24, 2016

An open line, plus thoughts for those who helped make Thanksgiving

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 5:24 PM

THE SEASON: It means hard work at Butterball in Huntsville.
  • Slate/Gabriel Sherman
  • THE SEASON: It means hard work at Butterball in Huntsville.

Here's the open line. This might take an edge off your feast today, a report on life on the turkey lines at Arkansas plants by Gabriel Sherman in Slate. It's a hard world.

At Butterball in Huntsville, workers sometimes toil 50 days straight beginning in October to meet the Thanksgiving demand, with those on the deboning line watching the birds pass at 50 per minute.


