Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 24, 2016

Does the legislature even need to meet? On guns, apparently not

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 7:46 AM

click to enlarge MORE GUNS: Charlie Collins make the case again.
  • MORE GUNS: Charlie Collins make the case again.
The headline is prompted by an article in this morning's Democrat-Gazette about Rep. Charlie Collins' plan to continue to try to force concealed weapons onto college campuses. So far, he's only been able to pass a law allowing weapons on vote of college supervising boards.

But he'll be back to try to remove that barrier in 2017, as expected.

But he says now he's sure he'll pass the measure because of a further increase in the number of Republicans in the legislature, 75 of 100 in the House and 24 of 35 in the Senate. They had a comfortable majority in 2015, too. Democratic Rep. Greg Leding of Fayetteville, a supporter of local control of the gun issue and more simply, an opponent of more guns on campus, thinks Collins is right.

Which leads me to my headline. Are guns — and just about every other issue — neatly defined as Republican v. Democrat? Is it really a given that ALL Republicans vote in lockstep on virtually every issue of contention — medical practice on women, human rights, guns. If so, perhaps they could just mail in their proxies and save taxpayers the per diem

I'd like to think that there a few Republicans — NRA members, hunters, handgun owners and CC permit holders though they may be — who understand that campuses are generally very safe and that the presence of guns might create problems for public safety officers, not to mention inject deadly firepower into situations sometimes fraught with emotion. One or two, maybe? Or does Arkansas just gave Wayne LaPierre its proxy on all gun issues?

Points to ASU's president, Chuck Welch, for gingerly calling for continued local control of the question. UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz spoke strongly on this early in his tenure, but he's felt the anger of Republican legislators since. Legislate like Collins venerate the 2nd Amendment beyond all historical meaning, but have less good feeling for the 1st (remember the women's basketball players?)


Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

  • The Sultana vs. the Titanic

    Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Viewed

  • New lottery scholarship rules hit black students hardest

    Data compiled by the state Higher Education Department for the Arkansas Times shows new lottery rules have dramatically decreased participation by black students and raised still higher the average income of families receiving scholarship awards.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: This is not fake news

    • What a POS! I remember eLwood reporting o Steve Smith's "On this day in Arkansas"…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: This is not fake news

    • Dumb and dumber. "The DeVos influence is one reason that Michigans charter sector is among…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: Thanksgiving eve open line

    • I stand by my statement phart. Panic buying is rarely rational, but 40 years ago,…

    • Posted by Gylippus
    • on November 24, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation