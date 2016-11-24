Giving thanks for Barack Obama

Most Shared Former Mountain View deputy gets year in prison for inmate beating The Justice Department announced today that Randel Branscum, 56, former chief sheriff's deputy and jail administrator in Stone County, had been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for arranging an assault on an inmate by other prisoners March 2 in the Mountain View jail.

Kids count, not confidentiality The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

China in charge Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

Democratic Rep. David Hillman switches parties; GOP now has three-fourths in House State Rep. David Hillman, an Almyra farmer recently elected as a Democrat to a third term, announced today that he was switching to the Republican Party, giving the GOP 75 of the 100 House seats.

