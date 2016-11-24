Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, November 24, 2016

Meanwhile, happy Thanksgiving

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 7:55 AM

ROCKWELL UPDATED: Illustrator Sam Spratt reimagined Norman Rockwell's famous Thanksgiving portrait. I'm guessing turkey selfies will be popular today. (Spratt's work at samspratt.com)
  • ROCKWELL UPDATED: Illustrator Sam Spratt reimagined Norman Rockwell's famous Thanksgiving portrait. I'm guessing turkey selfies will be popular today. (Spratt's work at samspratt.com)

Gee. Griping is no way to start a Thanksgiving is it?  So enough of that.

We're short of family today so we'll take a couple of friends out to a hotel spread. Missing my kids.

Heading home last night, I heard a talk show caller say that his family's feast included cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese AND corn on the cob as starchy side dishes. I'm a purist. Dressing is enough.
