Meanwhile, happy Thanksgiving

Sam Spratt

ROCKWELL UPDATED: Illustrator Sam Spratt reimagined Norman Rockwell's famous Thanksgiving portrait. I'm guessing turkey selfies will be popular today. (Spratt's work at samspratt.com)

Gee. Griping is no way to start a Thanksgiving is it? So enough of that.We're short of family today so we'll take a couple of friends out to a hotel spread. Missing my kids.Heading home last night, I heard a talk show caller say that his family's feast included cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese AND corn on the cob as starchy side dishes. I'm a purist. Dressing is enough.