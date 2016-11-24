Find out more →

Thursday, November 24, 2016

This is not fake news: Advocacy of child labor in background of Education secretary pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge BACK TO THE MINE! A 1906 photo of a 14-year-old mine laborer. - WASHINGTON POST
  • WASHINGTON POST
  • BACK TO THE MINE! A 1906 photo of a 14-year-old mine laborer.

A think tank funded by Dick and Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's pick to be Education secretary, published this piece endorsing the return of child labor.

That's just a sidelight, though, to her work to destroy public education and to fight meaningful oversight of charter and private schools and other ways to funnel public dollars away from conventional schools.

  • Re: This is not fake news

    • What a POS! I remember eLwood reporting o Steve Smith's "On this day in Arkansas"…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: This is not fake news

    • Dumb and dumber. "The DeVos influence is one reason that Michigans charter sector is among…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: Thanksgiving eve open line

    • I stand by my statement phart. Panic buying is rarely rational, but 40 years ago,…

    • Posted by Gylippus
    • on November 24, 2016

