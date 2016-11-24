Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 24, 2016

This is not fake news

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge BACK TO THE MINE! A 1906 photo of a 14-year-old mine laborer. - WASHINGTON POST
  • WASHINGTON POST
  • BACK TO THE MINE! A 1906 photo of a 14-year-old mine laborer.

A think tank funded by Dick and Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's pick to be Education secretary, published this piece endorsing the return of child labor.

That's just a sidelight, though, to her work to destroy public education and to fight meaningful oversight of charter and private schools and other ways to funnel public dollars away from conventional schools.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Meanwhile, happy Thanksgiving

    Happy Thanksgiving. And don't forget a turkey selfie.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 24, 2016

  • Does the legislature even need to meet?

    The headline is prompted by an article in this morning's Democrat-Gazette about Rep. Charlie Collins' plan to continue to try to force concealed weapons onto college campuses.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 24, 2016

  • Kids count, not confidentiality

    The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 24, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • It's official: Mike Huckabee has lost his mind

    Mike Huckabee's plan for winning the Republican presidential nomination is to convince primary voters there's a holy war underway against Christians.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 24, 2015

  • 'Million-Dollar Thursday': A visit to Sherwood's hot check court

    We take a visit to the weekly hot check court in Sherwood District Court, the subject of a recent civil rights lawsuit filed by ACLU Arkansas and others, who say the system there results in a modern-day debtor's prison
    • by David Koon
    • Aug 25, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

  • The Sultana vs. the Titanic

    Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Viewed

  • New lottery scholarship rules hit black students hardest

    Data compiled by the state Higher Education Department for the Arkansas Times shows new lottery rules have dramatically decreased participation by black students and raised still higher the average income of families receiving scholarship awards.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: This is not fake news

    • What a POS! I remember eLwood reporting o Steve Smith's "On this day in Arkansas"…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: This is not fake news

    • Dumb and dumber. "The DeVos influence is one reason that Michigans charter sector is among…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: Thanksgiving eve open line

    • I stand by my statement phart. Panic buying is rarely rational, but 40 years ago,…

    • Posted by Gylippus
    • on November 24, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation