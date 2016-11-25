Find out more →

Friday, November 25, 2016

How Russia helped elect Donald Trump

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 7:36 AM

screen_shot_2016-11-25_at_7.32.08_am.png

Gee, maybe this Washington Post article would have been useful before Nov. 8. Or, in the post-factual age, maybe not.

The flood of “fake news” this election season got support from a sophisticated Russian propaganda campaign that created and spread misleading articles online with the goal of punishing Democrat Hillary Clinton, helping Republican Donald Trump and undermining faith in American democracy, say independent researchers who tracked the operation.

Russia’s increasingly sophisticated propaganda machinery — including thousands of botnets, teams of paid human “trolls,” and networks of websites and social-media accounts — echoed and amplified right-wing sites across the Internet as they portrayed Clinton as a criminal hiding potentially fatal health problems and preparing to hand control of the nation to a shadowy cabal of global financiers. The effort also sought to heighten the appearance of international tensions and promote fear of looming hostilities with nuclear-armed Russia.

Was the effort decisive?

There is no way to know whether the Russian campaign proved decisive in electing Trump, but researchers portray it as part of a broadly effective strategy of sowing distrust in U.S. democracy and its leaders. The tactics included penetrating the computers of election officials in several states and releasing troves of hacked emails that embarrassed Clinton in the final months of her campaign.
The researchers found more than 200 websites that routinely fed Russian propaganda to an audience of more than 15 million. The planted articles were estimated to have been viewed more than 200 million times on Facebook alone.

A number of planted stories are cited.

The final weeks of the campaign featured a heavy dose of stories about supposed election irregularities, allegations of vote-rigging and the potential for Election Day violence should Clinton win, researchers said.

“The way that this propaganda apparatus supported Trump was equivalent to some massive amount of a media buy,” said the executive director of PropOrNot, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid being targeted by Russia’s legions of skilled hackers. “It was like Russia was running a super PAC for Trump’s campaign. . . . It worked.”
It is probably only coincidental that Donald Trump, an admirer of Vladimir Putin, happened to be pushing the "rigged" story line.

Feel exceptional now?

Comments

