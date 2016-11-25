Find out more →

Friday, November 25, 2016

'Most racist town in America'

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 7:25 AM

click to enlarge STILL GETTING WORLDWIDE ATTENTION: Sign in Harrison.
  • STILL GETTING WORLDWIDE ATTENTION: Sign in Harrison.

The hits keeping coming for Harrison, Ark., thanks to racial messaging on signs and the nearby home of a leader of the KKK.

This times it's the Daily Mirror, a British newspaper, with an article headlined:'

Inside the most racist town in America where "diversity is a code word for white genocide"
The story is familiar: The signs, the city's history as a "sundown town" and the presence (not in Harrison proper the locals are always quick to add) of Thom Robb of the KKK. But also:

Today it remains a Ku Klux Klan stronghold but, increasingly, they are being joined by often younger racists who identify themselves with the alt-right.
The reporter found locals with remarks to fit his theme.

Local Joe Pavelsek said he voted for Trump because he agreed with his plans to build a wall and ban Muslims.

.... The 62-year-old denied being a racist, describing himself instead as a “discriminist”. He said: “I discriminate against things I don’t like, like Muslims.

......Despite having little more than 250 Hispanic and Latinos in Harrison, Caleb Huskey, 17, and retired builder David Seng, 69, both agreed Trump should follow through on this threat to deport millions while strengthening borders.

The reporter said he tried but failed to find any of the 39 black people the Census counted in the city.

The reporter also quoted a local as referring to "lorries," so there's that.

Stipulated: There are a lot of good people in Harrison's population, probably most of them. But a few bad apples .......
