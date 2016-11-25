Thinking outside this Black Friday
Inside the most racist town in America where "diversity is a code word for white genocide"The story is familiar: The signs, the city's history as a "sundown town" and the presence (not in Harrison proper the locals are always quick to add) of Thom Robb of the KKK. But also:
The reporter found locals with remarks to fit his theme.
Today it remains a Ku Klux Klan stronghold but, increasingly, they are being joined by often younger racists who identify themselves with the alt-right.
Local Joe Pavelsek said he voted for Trump because he agreed with his plans to build a wall and ban Muslims.
.... The 62-year-old denied being a racist, describing himself instead as a “discriminist”. He said: “I discriminate against things I don’t like, like Muslims.
......Despite having little more than 250 Hispanic and Latinos in Harrison, Caleb Huskey, 17, and retired builder David Seng, 69, both agreed Trump should follow through on this threat to deport millions while strengthening borders.
