Most Viewed Millions stand to lose health insurance under Donald Trump, whether they realize it or not Americans dependent on the ACA for coverage have every reason to fear that Trump and the GOP will fulfill their campaign promises — in which case more than 20 million Americans would lose their health insurance.

Donald Trump profiting off of Secret Service, billing taxpayers millions The plutocrat Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, has said he won't take a salary as president ($400,000 a year). However, he will be directly billing taxpayers for millions of dollars a year because of a few unusual arrangements.

