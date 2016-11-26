Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, November 26, 2016

Presidential politics Clinton campaign will participate in recounts pushed by Jill Stein; Trump calls it a scam

Posted By on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 5:41 PM

click to enlarge PICTURE ME TROLLIN': Jill Stein can't get enough of the 2016 election.
  • PICTURE ME TROLLIN': Jill Stein can't get enough of the 2016 election.
This is going nowhere, but here are the last, sad dregs of the 2016 campaign:

Marc Elias, Hillary Clinton campaign's general counsel, stated in a Medium post today that the Clinton campaign will participate in the Wisconsin recount initiated by Green Party candidate Jill Stein (as well as recounts Stein plans to pursue in two other states where Clinton narrowly lost to Trump):
Because we had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology, we had not planned to exercise this option ourselves, but now that a recount has been initiated in Wisconsin, we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides. If Jill Stein follows through as she has promised and pursues recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan, we will take the same approach in those states as well.
To be clear, Elias was explicit that the Clinton campaign does not dispute the validity of the election results and believes that the recount will not change the outcome in any of the three states. However, Elias explained, "we feel it is important, on principle, to ensure our campaign is legally represented in any court proceedings and represented on the ground in order to monitor the recount process itself."

Donald Trump issued a statement today and is not thrilled with the whole recount idea:
The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night, in addition to her conceding by congratulating me, 'We must accept this result and then look to the future' ...

This recount is just a way for Jill Stein, who received less than one percent of the vote overall and wasn’t even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount. ...

This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing.
Stein responded on CNN:

For his information, this is all going into a dedicated and segregated account so that it can only be spent on the recount. He may be creating his own facts here as he's been known to do some times in the past. He himself said it was rigged election unless he won it.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

  • The Sultana vs. the Titanic

    Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation