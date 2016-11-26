Donald Trump profiting off of Secret Service, billing taxpayers millions

Thinking outside this Black Friday
Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.
When he’s president, Donald Trump will fly on Air Force One. Which means the Boeing 757 that Trump owns through a holding company will be free for use by Ivanka, Melania, Eric, Donald Jr., or whomever else. And if Trump requests Secret Service protection for those people, he will probably get it. And when Secret Service agents fly alongside a protectee, they use their budget to pay airfare. Which in the case of a flight on the Trump jet would mean paying Trump for the seats on his plane.If that sounds crazy, Trump already pulled off this little scam during the campaign. He charged taxpayers $1.6 million—billing Secret Service agents for their seats to protect him on his plane. That's only known because Federal Election Commission filings demanded disclosure. There will be no such requirement when Trump is president, and nothing stopping him from bilking taxpayers out of millions via gratuitous use of the private plane and charging Secret Service agents for their seats.
In other words, by asking for Secret Service protection for family members who fly on his plane, Donald Trump can directly funnel taxpayer money into his own pocket.
Showing 1-1 of 1
What in the heck is a "grits bowl"?
A few good ones from Andy Borowitz-- "No way am I going to stick around…
Grammar, Joe, grammar. Proper usage. We know you know how. Now where do I find…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings