Fake news from a former Soviet state

New York Times
NONSENSE NEWS: A sample of the pro-Trump web content created by a Georgian entrepreneur to feed demand by readers who apparently will believe just about anything.
Good examination by the New York Times
of a young entrepreneur who made a living concocting anti-Hillary, pro-Trump articles on a website and Facebook. He lives in the former Soviet state of Georgia.
He's one of many in a cottage industry that found a a deep and unending readership for pro-Trump propaganda. His first effort to make money off pro-Hillary postings proved unlucrative.
Get it? All the propaganda wasn't Russian government influenced. (Though our own National Security officials believe it was instrumental in the Wikileaks barrage and other attempts to manipulate the election process.)
The most important message in this story, it seems to me, is the hunger for anti-Clinton material and the credulousness of readers for outlandish stuff pumped out in that enterprise.
This isn't new, by the way. Regnery was one of many publishing houses that made a tidy sum pumping out anti-Clinton books over the years. The Clinton Chronicles video is still circulating.
The difference in the Internet age is how quickly the lies can be spread to millions and re-spread again and again. There's really no antidote through web oversight by the likes of Facebook and Google. The only antidote is smarter readers, or at least readers motivated by more than emotion.
Good luck with that, as they say.