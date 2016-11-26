Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, November 26, 2016

Fidel Castro dead at 90

Posted By on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 8:07 AM

click to enlarge CASTRO IN 1978
  • CASTRO IN 1978
Fidel Castro, the longtime leader of Cuba, died yesterday at 90.  Castro, who came to power leading a revolution that overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 (a revolution that he declared was socialist after the fact), long loomed as the U.S.'s closest-to-home avatar of Cold War tensions. Castro, who has been in severely declining health for a decade, officially resigned from the presidency in 2008 and turned over power to his younger brother Raúl (now 85). The New York Times notes that he had held onto power longer than any living leader other than Queen Elizabeth II. The news of Castro's death was reportedly met with celebrations in the streets among Cuban exiles in Miami.

President Barack Obama had begun to open relations with Cuba; Donald Trump threatened during the campaign to undo the détente, but Trump says all kinds of things so who knows. (Trump heralded the news an hour ago by tweeting "Fidel Castro is dead!")

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of Fidel Castro, Cuba

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Lawsuit filed over settlement in forum-shopping class action case

    The lawyers facing disciplinary action by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith over their settlement of a class action lawsuit against the USAA insurance company have a new legal headache.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 21, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

  • The Sultana vs. the Titanic

    Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Fidel Castro dead at 90

    • Batista (1952-1958) was a right wing dictator supported by the US which contends right wing…

    • Posted by Cato
    • on November 26, 2016

  • Re: The all-day open line

    • Castro checks out & the Orange Hitler checks in.

    • Posted by tsallenarng
    • on November 26, 2016

  • Re: Fidel Castro dead at 90

    • Could we ask the Democrat-Gazette to please run that picture of Fidel and Vic Snyder…

    • Posted by Stash
    • on November 26, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation