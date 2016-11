Fidel Castro dies, but what next?

click to enlarge MIAMI CELEBRTION: The reaction on the streets to news of death of Fidel Castro.

Cuban maximum leader Fidel Castro has died at 90, but whether this means changes for the country under his brother's leadership or whether the Donald Trump administration will opened President Obama's move to normalize relations with Cuba is anyone's guess.Arkansas farmers — who undoubtedly voted overwhelmingly for Trump — are hoping deeply that Cuba trade increases, not decreases. Ironic, yes? Kind of like these Trump voters in Florida , one of the biggest enrollment pockets for Obamacare, which is to be dismantled if the ruling Republicans deliver on their promises.