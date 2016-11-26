Millions stand to lose health insurance under Donald Trump, whether they realize it or not

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Fidel Castro dies, but what next? UPDATE Fidel Castro's death and Donald Trump both raise questions about the future of U.S.-Cuba relations. Also: Tom Cotton is apparently God.

Fidel Castro dead at 90 Fidel Castro, the longtime leader of Cuba, died yesterday at 90.

Fake news from a former Soviet state Some of the fake news that helped Donald Trump this election cycle was just old-fashioned free enterprise, fed in the name of profit by people around the world.