Most Shared Federal judge in Texas blocks Labor Department expansion of overtime pay Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, a judge for the eastern district of Texas, has issued a preliminary injunction against a new Department of Labor rule on the income at which employees are entitled to overtime pay. Arkansas had joined 19 other states, generally led by Republicans, to fight higher pay for workers.

Kids count, not confidentiality The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

China in charge Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

Democratic Rep. David Hillman switches parties; GOP now has three-fourths in House State Rep. David Hillman, an Almyra farmer recently elected as a Democrat to a third term, announced today that he was switching to the Republican Party, giving the GOP 75 of the 100 House seats.

A new day for child welfare? After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Most Viewed Donald Trump profiting off of Secret Service, billing taxpayers millions The plutocrat Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, has said he won't take a salary as president ($400,000 a year). However, he will be directly billing taxpayers for millions of dollars a year because of a few unusual arrangements.