Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, November 27, 2016

House will review committee assignment rules but no change for this year

Posted By on Sun, Nov 27, 2016 at 12:19 PM

GILLAM: Open to discussions on rules changes, but "too far through the process this time to pull the rug out from under everybody."
  • GILLAM: Open to discussions on rules changes, but "too far through the process this time to pull the rug out from under everybody."

Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam tells the D-G that the House is reviewing the committee assignment rules in the wake of Democrats gaining control of the majority of seats on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee despite the party making up a small minority of the House. Any changes would only go into effect after the 2018 elections, Gillam said.

Here's Gillam, in comments to D-G reporter Michael Wickline:

I do feel like there is probably an improved method that could bring about a better result for the institution, so we are going to be open to having those discussions and talking to folks over the next couple of months and seeing what kind of options there are that might be good for us.

I told everybody that we were too far into the game this time and too far through the process this time to pull the rug out from under everybody. Plus, there was no consensus on what an alternate method should be.
Democrats had just 27 House members, down to 25 after a pair of power-thirsty lawmakers decided they weren't Democrats even though they ran as such. But the Dems managed to snag 11 of the 20 seats on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, meaning they could theoretically have some leverage to push for some progressive fairness in the GOP's planned tax-cut bonanza. The procedural wrangling by Democrats took advantage of the rules promulgated by the Republican-controlled House, but many right wingers were unhappy with the minority party asserting their prerogative. Particularly bummed was Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who said it was "outrageous and unacceptable" and "an affront to Arkansas voters." Max has speculated that Griffin, whose past involvement in voter caging might itself be called an outrageous and unacceptable affront to Arkansas voters, might be motivated by designs on pushing an income tax exemption to add some sparkle to his political resume.

If House Republicans eventually want to change the rules, they should be able to do so easily; it takes 67 votes, so they have some wiggle room. Gillam didn't provide any details about potential changes. Members from both parties expressed general openness to a shift but skepticism that there was currently a consensus around any specific re-working of the rules.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation