President-elect Trump claims without evidence that massive voter fraud kept him from popular vote win

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery
Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.
Here's a flat lie, an outrageous claim made without evidence, likely gleaned from conspiracy fan-fic in the nether regions of the internet. Only instead of the drunk guy in the comments section, it's the president-elect of the United States of America. The sore winner Trump's ego is too fragile and his skin is too thin to accept that more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton. The next four years will be an interesting test for our institutions. Elections have consequences and here we are: Our Dear Leader, the authoritarian clown, routinely tossing off utter fabrications and paranoid fantasies in public temper tantrums. Trump clearly plans to use his office to take advantage of the bulls**t pulpit.
In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016
