Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 28, 2016

Little Rock Schools LRSD's options for repurposing Franklin Elementary include local nonprofit, Watershed

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 6:26 PM

click to enlarge FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY: Potentially up for closure and repurposing. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY: Potentially up for closure and repurposing.

Although the Little Rock School District announced a list of potential school closures earlier this month, Superintendent Mike Poore has said the district won't make a definite decision until January in regards to which campuses, if any, will actually be shuttered next school year. In the meantime, the LRSD has been soliciting community input about its plans. The potential changes include closing Carver Magnet, Franklin and Wilson elementaries, moving Hamilton Learning Academy (an alternative school) to another site, and closing Woodruff Early Childhood Center.

However, Poore confirmed today, the district is already in discussions about possible future plans for the buildings on the list. There's been speculation recently that the Franklin Elementary building specifically is of interest to Watershed Human & Community Development Agency, the local nonprofit headed by Rev. Hezekiah Stewart. Watershed currently operates in the former Gillam school building near the Granite Mountain community. (That school has been closed for decades.)

When I asked Poore whether he'd talked to anyone at Watershed about making use of the Franklin building, he first noted that it was one of two sites on the list that doesn't have a clear repurposing recommendation already (Woodruff is the other). "So, are there discussions that are occurring regarding options and opportunities for all of our buildings? Yes, absolutely," the superintendent said. "We're trying to figure out ... what makes sense."

Poore emphasized again that neither the closures themselves nor the facilities' future use is determined yet. If the district does indeed determine in January that buildings should close, he said, it will then have "another phase" of input-gathering to determine how to repurpose them. He cited a family in Franklin's attendance zone he's spoken to who's provided recommendations in hopes of avoiding a dip in the value of their home. "They hope it doesn't close, but if it does, they say, 'please take these things into account in terms of repurposing.'"

Still, Poore made it clear the district is also investigating its options ahead of time. "My experience is if you do move forward with school closures, the quicker you can move forward with repurposing the better," he said. (Poore has spoken before of the painful process of presiding over school closures in a Colorado district which he led previously.)

Because the Little Rock School District has been taken over by the state, final authority regarding matters of district policy — like school closures — rests with state Education Commissioner Johnny Key. Normally, a locally elected school board would fill that role, but the LRSD board was dissolved by the Jan. 2015 takeover.

Rev. Stewart was unavailable for comment, but Carla Wright, the fiscal officer at Watershed, said she was not aware of any plans regarding the Franklin building at the moment.

City Manager Bruce Moore confirmed that he's spoken with Poore about the city's role in the process if some buildings are repurposed into non-educational facilities. "Depending on what the ultimate purpose of the building would be, we would have to look at it from a zoning perspective. ... Again, not to speculate what might become of it, but if it is some type of nonprofit facility ... we would have to look at it." Moore said the superintendent did not go into specific details about such future use during their conversation.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Jason Rapert vs. Wikipedia

    Sen. Jason Rapert against the world: Wikipedia edition.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 23, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

  • Kids count, not confidentiality

    The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

  • China in charge

    Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

  • A new day for child welfare?

    After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

  • Little Rock faith leaders urge local control for LR school district

    The letter to Commissioner Key, signed "Concerned Clergy for the LRSD," ties the low performance of certain schools to "continuing and increasing segregation in LRSD"

  • Donald Trump and the bully pulpit

    On Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger: Of course his public statements are newsworthy. Trump's willingness to use the power of the bully pulpit in irresponsible ways is itself a story that bodes ominously for the nation he's been elected to serve.

  • Voter suppression in the age of Trump

    Could Trump's lie that millions voted illegally be a preview of a coming crackdown on access to the ballot?

  • The roots and legacy of Bill Clinton's 'abandonment' of organized labor

    After the labor movement helped elect David Pryor, Dale Bumpers and Bill Clinton early in their careers, the three politicians took aggressive anti-union positions, Michael Pierce, an associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas, writes in a recent piece on The Labor and Working-Class History Association's Labor Online website. Pierce sees a connection between Clinton's early work against 1978's Labor Reform Bill (for the Pryor campaign), his later pro-business policies as governor and president and Hillary Clinton's struggles with working class whites.

  • The rainy Monday line and video roundup

    Here's my giant head talking headlines and an open line.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation