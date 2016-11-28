Most Shared Kids count, not confidentiality The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

China in charge Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

A new day for child welfare? After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Medicaid expansion could be on chopping block, but some red-state governors want to keep it GOP governors in states that expanded Medicaid want the coverage expansion to continue, but it's potentially on the chopping block with the election of Donald Trump. That includes Arkansas, where more than 300,000 Arkansans have coverage through the private option, the state's unique version of Medicaid expansion.

Weed, Jesus and Arkansas Arkansas is a strange place, CNN's newswire discovered. Soon, though people in half of Arkansas's counties can't legally buy a six-pack of beer, those with qualifying medical conditions will be able to legally use marijuana throughout the state. CNN talked to Navy veteran Blake Ruckle, of Fayetteville, who said he struggled with alcoholism and his PTSD made him contemplate suicide. Marijuana was the only thing that helped. Also, the Family Council was available for the retrograde perspective.

Donald Trump threatens to reverse détente with Cuba Arkansas farmers may not be happy with Trump's threat to "terminate" the deal with Cuba.