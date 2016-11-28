Find out more →

Monday, November 28, 2016

Update: Ohio State campus secure after assailant killed by police

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 11:06 AM

UPDATE, 12:20 a.m.: A man was killed by law enforcement at the Ohio State University campus in Columbus this morning after striking pedestrians with his car and stabbing victims with a butcher knife.

Nine victims were hospitalized, none evidently with life-threatening injuries.

Earlier reports indicated the victim was armed with a gun and may have had an accomplice, but the Columbus Dispatch is now reporting there was only one assailant. It's still not clear if he was armed with a gun. (OSU security tweeted out an "active shooter" alert initially.) An OSU police officer shot and killed the attacker.

OSU security declared the campus secure around 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Classes at the university remain cancelled for the rest of the day.

