Monday, November 28, 2016

Ohio State campus secure after active shooter killed by police

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 11:06 AM

A gunman at the Ohio State University campus in Columbus was killed by law enforcement this morning after nine people were hospitalized, none evidently with life-threatening injuries.

OSU security declared the campus secure around 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Classes at the university remain cancelled for the rest of the day.

Based on The Columbus Dispatch's report, it's still unclear if there may be a second suspect:

Law enforcement sources said a car rammed Watts Hall about 9:40 a.m., and at least two people got out of the car. One person had a gun and another appeared to have a large knife.

