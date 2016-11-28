Ohio State campus secure after active shooter killed by police

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery
Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.
Law enforcement sources said a car rammed Watts Hall about 9:40 a.m., and at least two people got out of the car. One person had a gun and another appeared to have a large knife.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Mo' guns = Mo' killin'
71909, It's great to have your "well-founded" opinions, which I'm sure you share with many…
Thumbs up, Paying Top.....
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings