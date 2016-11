Ohio State campus secure after active shooter killed by police

Law enforcement sources said a car rammed Watts Hall about 9:40 a.m., and at least two people got out of the car. One person had a gun and another appeared to have a large knife.

A gunman at the Ohio State University campus in Columbus was killed by law enforcement this morning after nine people were hospitalized, none evidently with life-threatening injuries.OSU security declared the campus secure around 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Classes at the university remain cancelled for the rest of the day.Based on The Columbus Dispatch's report , it's still unclear if there may be a second suspect: