Reform bail bond process, coalition urges Arkansas Supreme Court

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery
Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.
1. To give an immediate reminder to district and circuit judges of the express provisions of the applicable rules, which mandate the consideration of alternative conditions of release, before opting to set a bail bond; and
2. To form a working group of all relevant stakeholders to develop long-term, comprehensive reforms within a stated time frame.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Nothing wrong with the current rule -it's the reluctance of judges to apply it due…
"Why are mainstream media reporters still letting Trump play them for suckers?" "When Donald Trumps…
OK, Drumpf is right. Vote recounts are scams, they ALL need to stop right now…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings