Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, November 28, 2016

Reform bail bond process, coalition urges Arkansas Supreme Court

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge NO DEBTOR'S PRISONS: The group says 'presumed innocence is being eroded' by bail bonds that are set without considering an individual's ability to pay. - DECARCERATE
  • DECARCERATE
  • NO DEBTOR'S PRISONS: The group says 'presumed innocence is being eroded' by bail bonds that are set without considering an individual's ability to pay.

A statewide coalition of organizations working for criminal justice reform is asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to improve the pre-trial detention and release process in the state, which it says unjustly penalizes individuals for being poor or mentally ill.

DecARcerate, which describes itself as "an informal statewide coalition seeking improvements to our criminal justice system," said in a letter to Chief Justice Howard Brill that district and circuit judges routinely set monetary bail bonds "without due consideration being given to an individual’s financial ability to pay." Keeping people in county jails who are not a flight risk only because they're unable to post bail is erodes the presumption of innocence and is "creating a debtor prison in Arkansas," the letter states.

DecARcerate is asking the court to take two specific actions:

1. To give an immediate reminder to district and circuit judges of the express provisions of the applicable rules, which mandate the consideration of alternative conditions of release, before opting to set a bail bond; and

2. To form a working group of all relevant stakeholders to develop long-term, comprehensive reforms within a stated time frame.

Though decARcerate focuses on the human cost of overly punitive pre-trial detention practices, there's also the fact that Arkansas's county jails are overcrowded and overextended.

Here's the group's letter to the Supreme Court.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • More on how highways were used to wipe out "blight" of non-white neighborhoods

    Vox, a news website that concerns itself with energy and other issues, has a fine piece, including before and after images, on the history of the U.S. interstate system and why roads were built through the middle of cities (unless people of influence stopped them — see Manhattan, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.)
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Mar 22, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

  • Kids count, not confidentiality

    The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

  • China in charge

    Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

  • A new day for child welfare?

    After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation