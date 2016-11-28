Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 28, 2016

The rainy Monday line and video roundup

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 4:30 PM


Here's my giant head with headlines and an open line.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The roots and legacy of Bill Clinton's 'abandonment' of organized labor

    After the labor movement helped elect David Pryor, Dale Bumpers and Bill Clinton early in their careers, the three politicians took aggressive anti-union positions, Michael Pierce, an associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas, writes in a recent piece on The Labor and Working-Class History Association's Labor Online website. Pierce sees a connection between Clinton's early work against 1978's Labor Reform Bill (for the Pryor campaign), his later pro-business policies as governor and president and Hillary Clinton's struggles with working class whites.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 28, 2016

  • Weed, Jesus and Arkansas

    Arkansas is a strange place, CNN's newswire discovered. Soon, though people in half of Arkansas's counties can't legally buy a six-pack of beer, those with qualifying medical conditions will be able to legally use marijuana throughout the state. CNN talked to Navy veteran Blake Ruckle, of Fayetteville, who said he struggled with alcoholism and his PTSD made him contemplate suicide. Marijuana was the only thing that helped. Also, the Family Council was available for the retrograde perspective.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 28, 2016

  • The Arkies in Trumpland Edition

    Arkies in the orbit of Trumpland, more liquid hog waste to worry about in the Buffalo River watershed, some of the bills proposed for the coming legislative session and more — all covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 18, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Another Republican miracle-working governor

    Great piece in Washington Post on the budget crisis in Louisiana. Big tax cuts and corporate welfare will do that to a state, particularly to a state whose previous governor, Republican Bobby Jindal, refused to join the Obamacare-funded Medicaid expansion. There's a lesson there for Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 4, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

  • Kids count, not confidentiality

    The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

  • China in charge

    Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

  • A new day for child welfare?

    After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

  • Donald Trump and the bully pulpit

    On Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger: Of course his public statements are newsworthy. Trump's willingness to use the power of the bully pulpit in irresponsible ways is itself a story that bodes ominously for the nation he's been elected to serve.

  • Weed, Jesus and Arkansas

    Arkansas is a strange place, CNN's newswire discovered. Soon, though people in half of Arkansas's counties can't legally buy a six-pack of beer, those with qualifying medical conditions will be able to legally use marijuana throughout the state. CNN talked to Navy veteran Blake Ruckle, of Fayetteville, who said he struggled with alcoholism and his PTSD made him contemplate suicide. Marijuana was the only thing that helped. Also, the Family Council was available for the retrograde perspective.

  • The roots and legacy of Bill Clinton's 'abandonment' of organized labor

    After the labor movement helped elect David Pryor, Dale Bumpers and Bill Clinton early in their careers, the three politicians took aggressive anti-union positions, Michael Pierce, an associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas, writes in a recent piece on The Labor and Working-Class History Association's Labor Online website. Pierce sees a connection between Clinton's early work against 1978's Labor Reform Bill (for the Pryor campaign), his later pro-business policies as governor and president and Hillary Clinton's struggles with working class whites.

  • Update: Ohio State campus secure after assailant killed by police

    OSU security declared the campus secure after multiple people were taken to area hospitals. None of the victims appear to have life threatening injuries.

  • Medicaid expansion could be on chopping block, but some red-state governors want to keep it

    GOP governors in states that expanded Medicaid want the coverage expansion to continue, but it's potentially on the chopping block with the election of Donald Trump. That includes Arkansas, where more than 300,000 Arkansans have coverage through the private option, the state's unique version of Medicaid expansion.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation