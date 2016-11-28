The rainy Monday line and video roundup

Here's my giant head with headlines and an open line.

Most Shared Kids count, not confidentiality The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

China in charge Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

A new day for child welfare? After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Most Viewed Donald Trump and the bully pulpit On Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger: Of course his public statements are newsworthy. Trump's willingness to use the power of the bully pulpit in irresponsible ways is itself a story that bodes ominously for the nation he's been elected to serve.

The roots and legacy of Bill Clinton's 'abandonment' of organized labor After the labor movement helped elect David Pryor, Dale Bumpers and Bill Clinton early in their careers, the three politicians took aggressive anti-union positions, Michael Pierce, an associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas, writes in a recent piece on The Labor and Working-Class History Association's Labor Online website. Pierce sees a connection between Clinton's early work against 1978's Labor Reform Bill (for the Pryor campaign), his later pro-business policies as governor and president and Hillary Clinton's struggles with working class whites.

Little Rock faith leaders urge local control for LR school district The letter to Commissioner Key, signed "Concerned Clergy for the LRSD," ties the low performance of certain schools to "continuing and increasing segregation in LRSD"

Update: Ohio State campus secure after assailant killed by police OSU security declared the campus secure after multiple people were taken to area hospitals. None of the victims appear to have life threatening injuries.

Weed, Jesus and Arkansas Arkansas is a strange place, CNN's newswire discovered. Soon, though people in half of Arkansas's counties can't legally buy a six-pack of beer, those with qualifying medical conditions will be able to legally use marijuana throughout the state. CNN talked to Navy veteran Blake Ruckle, of Fayetteville, who said he struggled with alcoholism and his PTSD made him contemplate suicide. Marijuana was the only thing that helped. Also, the Family Council was available for the retrograde perspective.