Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 28, 2016

Arkansas Elections Weed, Jesus and Arkansas

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 10:11 AM

DAVID COUCH: Issue 6 sponsor.
  • DAVID COUCH: Issue 6 sponsor.

Arkansas is a strange place, CNN's newswire discovered. Soon, though people in half of Arkansas's counties can't legally buy a six-pack of beer, those with qualifying medical conditions will be able to legally use marijuana throughout the state. CNN talked to Navy veteran Blake Ruckle, of Fayetteville, who said he struggled with alcoholism and his PTSD made him contemplate suicide. Marijuana was the only thing that helped.

But this self-described Christian in Fayetteville, Arkansas now faced a new battle ... a moral one.

"I felt like a criminal and felt that I was displeasing to my faith and to my God. The one thing that I found that helped me was under such scrutiny and was illegal," he said.

...

According to Pew research, seven out of ten Arkansans call themselves 'highly religious.' To win them over, Little Rock attorney David Couch, who's group sponsored the ballot initiative, took his case to church congregations.

"People would come up to you and whisper in your ear, 'Hey, I'm for you. My grandma has cancer and we buy her marijuana - or my son has PTSD and we buy him marijuana.' We had all these stories," Couch said.
Naturally, the Family Council was available for a retrograde perspective. Paternalism courtesy of Ken Yang:

"The Christian viewpoint, the moral viewpoint is to make sure that our neighbors, our communities aren't bringing harm upon themselves and that's where we're coming from. We want to help people in the correct fashion, the right form."

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The Arkies in Trumpland Edition

    Arkies in the orbit of Trumpland, more liquid hog waste to worry about in the Buffalo River watershed, some of the bills proposed for the coming legislative session and more — all covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 18, 2016

  • American Princes to reunite at Lost Forty

    For the first time since 2014, beloved Little Rock band American Princes will reunite for a concert. This time they're playing Lost Forty 2nd anniversary party on Thursday, Dec. 22.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Little Rock native Nate Powell wins National Book Award

    Little Rock native Nate Powell is a National Book Award winner. "March: Book Three," the final part of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' civil rights memoir, won the award for young people's literature. Andrew Aydin and Powell were co-authors with Lewis on the trilogy.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • 'How to decimate a city' — a big freeway

    Reporting from around the U.S. continues to illustrate the folly of the Arkansas highway department and construction boosters like the chamber of commerce and Vice Mayor Lance Hines in advocating ever wider freeways through the heart of Little Rock. Syracuse, N.Y., is looking for a better way in a debate remarkably similar to the debate about widening Interstate 30 in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 20, 2015

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

  • Kids count, not confidentiality

    The trial for the murder of Isaiah Torres, 6, was a reminder again of a gaping hole in the law pertaining to child protective services.

  • China in charge

    Let's turn to foreign affairs to see how we might calm the flood of anxieties over the coming Donald Trump presidency.

  • A new day for child welfare?

    After strategizing for months, DHS officials have a plan to address Arkansas's foster care crisis.

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation