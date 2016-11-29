Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Protest Actor George Takei takes on Trump

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 2:34 PM

Actor George Takei, whose family was incarcerated in a Japanese internment camp in Rohwer, Ark. (Desha County) during World War II, took to Twitter today in response to a chilling Tweet from Donald Trump in which the president-elect said those who burn the American flag should "perhaps" be stripped of their citizenship or be jailed.

No matter what side of the political fence you're on, Takei's 27 little words should ring in the heart of every patriotic American who cares about the free speech protections afforded by the First Amendment.

click to enlarge takei.jpg

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Koon

  • Delta Regional Authority announces $26 million in new infrastructure grants

    The Delta Regional Authority and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have announced $26 million in new infrastructure grants, obtained through the federal States' Economic Development Assistance Program and a mix of public and private sources.
    • by David Koon
    • Nov 29, 2016

  • Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina

    Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election,  featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.
    • by David Koon
    • Nov 29, 2016

  • Elizabeth Cook comes to Stickyz

    Also, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' at Riverdale, Periculum at Rock City Werks, Alex de Grassi at The Joint and more.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Ashley Gill, Lindsey Millar, David Koon and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • It's official: Mike Huckabee has lost his mind

    Mike Huckabee's plan for winning the Republican presidential nomination is to convince primary voters there's a holy war underway against Christians.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 24, 2015

  • Arkansas Supreme Court refuses to rehear invalidation of marijuana act

    The Arkansas Supreme Court today denied a request to rehear its decision invalidating Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiated act.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

  • Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina

    Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election,  featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next

    The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

  • Handicapped faced with long walk to get to state Capitol on weekends

    The article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today about the new gates to keep vehicular traffic from the state Capitol on weekends did not mention what handicapped folks might do if they want to visit to see the ground floor exhibits or the Christmas display. They can no longer be dropped off at the entrance. I know someone in a wheelchair, so I thought I'd ask Chris Powell, spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin.

  • The Rev. Rapert wants to rename Clinton airport

    The Bro./Sen. Rapert has his panties in a wad over the fact that Little Rock's airport is named for Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to his morning Tweet. I guess he should head on over to the Little Rock Airport Commission and warn them the Ledge is about to take it over.

  • Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship

    Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation