Most Shared Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Most Viewed Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election, featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

Handicapped faced with long walk to get to state Capitol on weekends The article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today about the new gates to keep vehicular traffic from the state Capitol on weekends did not mention what handicapped folks might do if they want to visit to see the ground floor exhibits or the Christmas display. They can no longer be dropped off at the entrance. I know someone in a wheelchair, so I thought I'd ask Chris Powell, spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin.

Actor George Takei takes on Trump Actor George Takei, whose family was incarcerated in a Japanese internment camp in Rohwer, Ark. (Desha County) during World War II, took to Twitter today in response to Donald Trump's earlier Tweet in which the president-elect said those who burn the American flag should "perhaps" lose their citizenship or be jailed. No matter what side of the fence you're on, Takei's 27 little words should ring in the heart of every patriotic American who cares about the First Amendment.

The Rev. Rapert wants to rename Clinton airport The Bro./Sen. Rapert has his panties in a wad over the fact that Little Rock's airport is named for Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to his morning Tweet. I guess he should head on over to the Little Rock Airport Commission and warn them the Ledge is about to take it over.