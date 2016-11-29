Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Economy Delta Regional Authority announces $26 million in new infrastructure grants

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:25 PM


The Delta Regional Authority and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have announced $26 million in new infrastructure grants, obtained through the federal States' Economic Development Assistance Program and a mix of public and private sources.

Among the projects on the drawing board: $8.4 million for a new wastewater treatment plant in Bull Shoals, $3.9 million for an expansion of Highway 83 in Monticello, $6.6 million for an aquatic center in Pine Bluff, and $1.06 million for Restore Hope Delta, which helps children move out of foster care. More details from Arkansas Business at this link.

