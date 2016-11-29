Most Shared Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election, featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

The Rev. Rapert wants to rename Clinton airport The Bro./Sen. Rapert has his panties in a wad over the fact that Little Rock's airport is named for Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to his morning Tweet. I guess he should head on over to the Little Rock Airport Commission and warn them the Ledge is about to take it over.

Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Same old song: Tax cuts will make Arkansas boom Embracing data cooked up by the Koch brothers-funded Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas, the state legislature will once again proclaim that if you cut rich folks' taxes, Arkansas will turn into California's biggest competitor for jobs. Will legislators heed Ernest Dumas' explanation of why this merry-go-round of phony economics has never produced any benefits except to the well-to-do? Unless, of course, they decide to raise taxes on our property and our trips to the doctor.