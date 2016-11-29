Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Economy Delta Regional Authority announces $26 million in new infrastructure grants

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:25 PM


click to enlarge delta_regional.jpg
The Delta Regional Authority and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have announced $26 million in new infrastructure grants, obtained through the federal States' Economic Development Assistance Program and a mix of public and private sources.

Among the projects on the drawing board: $8.4 million for a new wastewater treatment plant in Bull Shoals, $3.9 million for an expansion of Highway 83 in Monticello, $6.6 million for an aquatic center in Pine Bluff, and $1.06 million for Restore Hope Delta, which helps children move out of foster care. More details from Arkansas Business at this link.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Koon

  • Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina

    Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election,  featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.
    • by David Koon
    • Nov 29, 2016

  • Elizabeth Cook comes to Stickyz

    Also, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' at Riverdale, Periculum at Rock City Werks, Alex de Grassi at The Joint and more.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Ashley Gill, Lindsey Millar, David Koon and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Cannabis is coming!

    With strict deadlines in place, regulators hustle to ready for medical marijuana.
    • by David Koon
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

  • Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina

    Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election,  featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next

    The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

  • The Rev. Rapert wants to rename Clinton airport

    The Bro./Sen. Rapert has his panties in a wad over the fact that Little Rock's airport is named for Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to his morning Tweet. I guess he should head on over to the Little Rock Airport Commission and warn them the Ledge is about to take it over.

  • Handicapped faced with long walk to get to state Capitol on weekends

    The article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today about the new gates to keep vehicular traffic from the state Capitol on weekends did not mention what handicapped folks might do if they want to visit to see the ground floor exhibits or the Christmas display. They can no longer be dropped off at the entrance. I know someone in a wheelchair, so I thought I'd ask Chris Powell, spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin.

  • Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship

    Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation