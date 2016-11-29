Find out more →

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

#Giving Tuesday: Give now to your favorite nonprofits, like the Nature Conservancy and (update) the Oxford American

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge TNC's Council Rock Forest, on Ricketts Mountain. - COPYRIGHT SCOTT SIMON / THE NATURE CONSERVANCY
  • Copyright Scott Simon / The Nature Conservancy
  • TNC's Council Rock Forest, on Ricketts Mountain.

click to enlarge councilrockforest2_nov2016.jpg
You dropped some dough, maybe, on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Today is the fifth annual #Giving Tuesday, the day to support nonprofits, universities and other organizations that are in the business of helping others. Hundreds of Arkansas nonprofits now have a tile on their websites to click for donations; what could be easier?

The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas is making the most of #Giving Tuesday by announcing the acquisition of a new nature preserve, 1,425 acres on a mountain west of Mt. Judea (that's "Mount Judy" to you flatlanders) along Big Creek. Unlike another property along Big Creek, there will be no hog waste spread at Council Rock Forest, property assembled starting in the 1950s by state public health physician Dr. Johan Eliot and his wife, Francis. Instead it will be conserved through the efforts of TNC and the Buffalo River Foundation.

Council Rock includes an early 19th century log home built by Peter Campbell, whose descendants still live nearby. It's also foraging territory for three rare bat species (pregnant bats, specifically): The northern long-eared bat, the Indiana bat and the gray bat.

The Nature Conservancy and the Buffalo River Foundation are working together to fundraise for and conserve the property.

From the Oxford American magazine: Give now to the Oxford American magazine and your contribution will be doubled by a $5,000 match donation. The goal: $25,000 for the OA's 25th anniversary.

