Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to back engagement with Cuba, as Trump threatens to reverse détente

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery
Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.
.@AsaHutchinson was asked if he worries @realDonaldTrump's stance on Cuba will hinder efforts toward a trade relationship. His response: pic.twitter.com/X4Xz4VHoal— Mark Moseley (@KARKMark) November 29, 2016
President-elect Trump has had a hard line toward Cuba, and that’s understandable, but it’s a different day and time, and I hope that we do not go back to the simple, straightforward, rigid embargo that we have tried for 50-plus years. It is time for a change, but that it is change that should not come without an enhancement of freedom on the part of the Cuban government and changes that we would expect there. So we need to balance keeping the pressure on Cuba, but at the same time, expressing to them a willingness to re-engage as we see freedom and opportunity changing in that country.Sen. Tom Cotton, meanwhile, opposed the opening to Cuba, so it will be interesting to hear him weigh in. His political director, former state Rep. John Burris, tweeted that he liked Trump's bluster on Cuba, which he called "a breath of fresh air compared to Obama nuance." No one has accused Trump of nuance.
