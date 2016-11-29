Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Politics Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge not_fayetteville.jpg
While a politician including lovely views of the city he or she hopes to represent in campaign materials is always a good strategy, it is imperative that in doing so — and I think most political science majors will back me up here —  you use pictures of the city you actually hope to represent.

Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that's front and center on the campaign website (see update below) of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win a seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council in a run-off election being held today,  features two stock photos of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina. The building, built in 1832, was used as a slave market before the Civil War, and was once displayed on the Fayetteville, N.C. city logo.

Hoskins' opponent in today's election for the Ward 3 seat is Fayetteville real estate agent Sarah Bunch, who Hoskins has called "ultra-liberal"  and "extremely partisan" in other campaign materials. No word yet on whether Bunch knows which Fayetteville she actually lives in.

UPDATE: Since we published this story, it appears the photos in the banner ad have been swapped out for photos of Old Main on the U.A. campus and a generic shot of Fayetteville, Arkansas's downtown. Luckily, we had saved a screengrab of Hoskins' website as it appeared as of this morning.

click to enlarge hoskins_screengrab.jpg


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by David Koon

  • Elizabeth Cook comes to Stickyz

    Also, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' at Riverdale, Periculum at Rock City Werks, Alex de Grassi at The Joint and more.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Ashley Gill, Lindsey Millar, David Koon and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Cannabis is coming!

    With strict deadlines in place, regulators hustle to ready for medical marijuana.
    • by David Koon
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • The Kingdom of Norman

    Club owner and former Miss Gay America Norman Jones has been providing safe spaces for Arkansas's LGBT community for 40 years. Love him or not, he has helped make being LGBT acceptable in Arkansas.
    • by David Koon
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Judge Griffen: Why black lives matter

    Another few words from Judge Wendell Griffen growing from the controversy over the sale of Black Lives Matter T-shirts at the state black history museum — removed by the administration and restored after protests from Griffen and others stirred by a story in the Arkansas Times:
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery

Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.

  • Thinking outside this Black Friday

    Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

Most Viewed

  • The Rev. Rapert wants to rename Clinton airport

    The Bro./Sen. Rapert has his panties in a wad over the fact that Little Rock's airport is named for Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to his morning Tweet. I guess he should head on over to the Little Rock Airport Commission and warn them the Ledge is about to take it over.

  • Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship

    Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

  • Same old song: Tax cuts will make Arkansas boom

    Embracing data cooked up by the Koch brothers-funded Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas, the state legislature will once again proclaim that if you cut rich folks' taxes, Arkansas will turn into California's biggest competitor for jobs.  Will legislators heed Ernest Dumas' explanation of why this merry-go-round of phony economics has never produced any benefits except to the well-to-do? Unless, of course, they decide to raise taxes on our property and our trips to the doctor.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation