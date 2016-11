click to enlarge

While a politician including lovely views of the city he or she hopes to represent in campaign materials is always a good strategy, it is imperative that in doing so — and I think most political science majors will back me up here — youEagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that's front and center on the campaign website (see update below) of Republican, a business developer who hopes to win a seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council in a run-off election being held today, features two stock photos of thein downtownThe building, built in 1832, was used as a slave market before the Civil War, and was once displayed on the Fayetteville, N.C. city logo. Hoskins' opponent in today's election for the Ward 3 seat is Fayetteville real estate agent Sarah Bunch, who Hoskins has called "ultra-liberal" and "extremely partisan" in other campaign materials. No word yet on whether Bunch knows which Fayetteville she actually lives in.Since we published this story, it appears the photos in the banner ad have been swapped out for photos of Old Main on the U.A. campus and a generic shot of Fayetteville, Arkansas's downtown. Luckily, we had saved a screengrab of Hoskins' website as it appeared as of this morning.