The Rev. Rapert wants to rename Clinton airport

The Bro./Sen. Rapert has his righteous panties in a wad over the fact that Little Rock's airport is named for Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to his morning Tweet. I guess he should head on over to the Little Rock Airport Commission and warn them the Ledge is about to take it over.Then he can go to the Central Arkansas Library System's board of directors, if he can find the Main Library, and warn them the state will be changing the name of CALS' Children's Library, too.