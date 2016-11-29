We thought Trump admired Justice Scalia

Meet Jim and Barbara Larkin of Fox Pass Pottery
Fox Pass Pottery is located in a woodland setting nestled against Hot Springs National Park and features handmade pottery by Jim and Barbara Larkin.
"If I were king, I would not allow people to go around burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment, which says that the right of free speech shall not be abridged — and it is addressed in particular to speech critical of the government," Scalia said. "That was the main kind of speech that tyrants would seek to suppress."
Showing 1-1 of 1
Welcome to brotherhood Illuminati where you can become rich famous and popular and your life…
Ryan better remember that every member of the House is up for election in 2018…
Can't speak for the how the AR SoS feels about those citizens who may need…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings