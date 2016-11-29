Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

We thought Trump admired Justice Scalia

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge SCALIA: He knew the difference between tyranny and democracy.
Still pondering Trump's fiery flag Tweet. Here's what the late Justice Antonin Scalia had to say about flag-burning, an activity that under Trump might cost you your citizenship or some jail time — or at least that's what Trump thinks should happen.
"If I were king, I would not allow people to go around burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment, which says that the right of free speech shall not be abridged — and it is addressed in particular to speech critical of the government," Scalia said. "That was the main kind of speech that tyrants would seek to suppress."

Scalia made the remarks in a 2012 interview with CNN about his key votes to protect flag-burning as speech.

You don't have to have any brains to be a tyrant, but couldn't Trump consult someone who knows the U.S. Constitution before he fires off his itchy Twitter finger?

Comments

