Diamond Pipeline foes hope to leverage sympathy for Standing Rock protests

Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Child welfare too often about 'punishing parents,' DCFS consultant tells legislators Reforms promised by the Division of Children and Family Services are "absolutely necessary," the president of DCFS's independent consultant told a legislative committee this morning. But they still may not be enough to control the state's alarming growth in foster care cases.

Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

Political ad in NWA features picturesque views of Fayetteville... North Carolina Eagle-eyed politicos in Northwest Arkansas have noticed that a banner that, until recently, had been front and center on the campaign website of Republican Tracy K. Hoskins, a business developer who hopes to win the Ward 3 seat on the Fayetteville (Arkansas) City Council today in a run-off election, featured two lovely views of the Old Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Actor George Takei takes on Trump Actor George Takei, whose family was incarcerated in a Japanese internment camp in Rohwer, Ark. (Desha County) during World War II, took to Twitter today in response to Donald Trump's earlier Tweet in which the president-elect said those who burn the American flag should "perhaps" lose their citizenship or be jailed. No matter what side of the fence you're on, Takei's 27 little words should ring in the heart of every patriotic American who cares about the First Amendment.

We thought Trump admired Justice Scalia Still pondering Trump's fiery flag Tweet. Here's what the late Justice Antonin Scalia had to say about flag-burning, an activity that under Trump might cost you your citizenship or some jail time — or at least that's what Trump thinks should happen.