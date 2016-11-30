Find out more →

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Diamond Pipeline foes hope to leverage sympathy for Standing Rock protests

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge SHOVEL READY: A Facebook page opposed to the pipeline posted this photo of pipe at a staging area in Ozark near Hwy. 23. - FACEBOOK / DIAMOND PIPELINE AND JOHNSON COUNTY, AR - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
  • Facebook / Diamond Pipeline and Johnson County, AR - What You Need To Know
  • SHOVEL READY: A Facebook page opposed to the pipeline posted this photo of pipe at a staging area in Ozark near Hwy. 23.

Arkansas Public Media reports on the forward march of the Diamond Pipeline, a line being built by Plains All American that will pipe crude oil across the length of Arkansas on its route from Cushing, Okla. to a Valero refinery in Memphis. It's projected to be completed next year.

We've written before about concerns over the Diamond Pipeline's potential threat to Arkansas waterways in the River Valley and elsewhere, and the company's use of eminent domain to obtain easements from landowners.

Those opposed to the Diamond Pipeline hope to tie their fight to the struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline. That project, which activists say threatens water supplies at the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, has attracted fierce protests in a last-ditch effort to block construction.

Speaking of Diamond Pipeline, Dakota Access Pipeline

  • Another Wes Clark to battle — over pipeline

    November 21, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    A familiar name has popped up in the ongoing protest to the Dakota Access Pipeline — Wes Clark JUNIOR. /more/

  • Clarksville hopes PSC can help protect its watershed from pipeline

    July 29, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Clarksville Light and Water Co. has asked the state Public Service Commission to be granted intervenor status in the application by Diamond Pipeline to cross five navigable state waterways to get oil from Oklahoma to Memphis. /more/

  • Coalition's fight against Diamond Pipeline routing gets health department backing

    March 18, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    The Arkansas River Valley Safe Water Coalition, created by residents of Clarksville concerned that Valero Oil's Diamond Project pipeline that will transport crude shale oil from Oklahoma to Tennessee through Arkansas, will soon post a petition drive asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to require the pipeline company to move its route out of the watershed of Clarksville's water supply. You can read more about the work of the coalition and Johnson County's concerns on the coalition's What You Need to Know Facebook page. /more/

  • Landowners settle with pipeline company; public hearing set

    January 12, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Dwight and Sandy Kimbriel of Clarksville, who were the last holdouts in Johnson County in the taking of their property for the Diamond Project’s crude oil pipeline, have reached a settlement agreement with the company, making the eminent domain petition filed against them moot. Meanwhile, Clarksville Alderman Danna Schneider said there will be an informational hearing for the public on the pipeline on Jan. 25 at the University of the Ozarks. Because the pipeline project required no public hearings, Schneider and others are calling one on their own. /more/

  • Holding out against Diamond pipeline taking

    December 25, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Dwight and Sandy Kimbriel of Clarksville are, they believe, the last holdouts in Johnson County in granting an easement for the Diamond Project’s crude oil pipeline. Now, the pipeline company is taking them to court and asking for immediate access to their property. /more/

  • Diamond pipeline opposition continues with lawsuit

    January 24, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    A lawsuit challenges eminent domain power for a proposed pipeline to carry crude oil across Arkansas from Oklahoma to a Memphis refinery without any public use in Arkansas. /more/
