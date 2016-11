Homicide at 15th and Woodrow

click to enlarge KARK

ONE DEAD: Shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store.

A man was shot and killed inside theat 13th and Woodrow streets in Little Rock today, our news partner KARK reports . The victim, who was shot multiple times, has yet to be identified. The Little Rock Police Department has not released any information on potential suspects.This is Little Rock's 38th homicide of the year.