Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Homicide at 15th and Woodrow

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge ONE DEAD: Shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store. - KARK
  • KARK
  • ONE DEAD: Shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store.

A man was shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store at 13th and Woodrow streets in Little Rock today, our news partner KARK reports. The victim, who was shot multiple times, has yet to be identified. The Little Rock Police Department has not released any information on potential suspects.

This is Little Rock's 38th homicide of the year.
