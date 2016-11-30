The humpday end point

A man was shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store at 13th and Woodrow streets in Little Rock today, our news partner KARK reports. The victim, who was shot multiple times, has yet to be identified.
This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
Arkansans for Compassionate Care, the group behind the first medical marijuana initiative to qualify for the ballot, has responded sharply to yesterday's statement by the Arkansas Health Department that it opposes legal medical use of marijuana.
Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"
Reforms promised by the Division of Children and Family Services are "absolutely necessary," the president of DCFS's independent consultant told a legislative committee this morning. But they still may not be enough to control the state's alarming growth in foster care cases.
Hutchinson said he's "delighted" with Trump's cabinet picks so far, and with the incoming administration's outreach efforts. As for trade, Hutchinson said he hopes to "shape [the new administration] in the right direction for Arkansas agriculture and the Arkansas economy."
Little Rock's proposed 2017 budget of $204.5 million does not include the total $86,776 payout to reimburse district judges Vic Fleming, Alice Lightle and Mark Leveritt for accrued vacation and sick leave, nor does it include economic development tribute dollars that was once paid the Chamber of Commerce.
A man was shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store at 13th and Woodrow streets in Little Rock today, our news partner KARK reports. The victim, who was shot multiple times, has yet to be identified.