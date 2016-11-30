Trump won't 'treat mid-America as flyover region,' governor tells Farm Bureau

ROSY OUTLOOK: Hutchinson is looking forward to more 'flexibility' for states under Trump.
Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke to the Arkansas Farm Bureau today about the direction of Arkansas under a Donald Trump administration. Hutchinson — who was no fan of Trump during the Republican primary — said he spoke to the president-elect by phone last night and came away from the conversation optimistic about the future.
Hutchinson said he's "delighted" with Trump's cabinet picks so far, and with outreach efforts. The new administration is "not going to treat mid-America as flyover region," Hutchinson said — an applause line.
"I expect from this administration more flexibility to the states in terms of carrying out education policy ... [and] health care policy," the governor added later. He also expects to see a "greater appreciation for our values, for our culture, for the Second Amendment, and for our agriculture."
About those values: Recall that Hutchinson, who endorsed Marco Rubio, expressed concern during the Republican primary that Trump wouldn't represent conservative principles. "The next generation of conservatives cannot allow Donald Trump to take everything we stand for and throw it away," the governor said. He was right, of course: Trump's ideologically inconsistent record suggests his values are limited to self-promotion and opportunism. (Then again, perhaps the governor and other conservatives have quietly come to terms with the reality that most of the electorate just isn't terribly interested in conservative values — nor liberal ones, either, which is a fact that liberals need to quickly come to terms with themselves.)
Values aside, the biggest division between Trump and most other Republican leaders is the issue of trade. Trump cruised to victory with promises of higher tariffs, renegotiated trade deals and economic penalties for Chinese currency manipulation. He's agnostic on lifting the embargo on Cuba. Hutchinson, meanwhile, has made it a point to seek investment from Chinese companies in Arkansas and Chinese markets for Arkansan goods, including agricultural commodities. In his two years in office, he's been on multiple trade trips to China. He also wants trade with Cuba, which would benefit Arkansas growers.
"The global market is important," Hutchinson said. "I stressed to President-elect Trump the importance of a global market to Arkansas's economy." The governor said he wants to "shape it [the new administration] in the right direction for Arkansas agriculture and the Arkansas economy." He told the Farm Bureau audience that there is a "responsibility for us to educate him, a New Yorker, about agricultural policy."
The governor joked that when Trump called him back around 10:30 p.m., "it was the allotted time, I think, that he could call before he started doing his tweets." The crowd chuckled and Hutchinson chuckled, and (to me at least) it didn't sound entirely buoyant. "Donald Trump is going to redefine the presidency," he said. "Stay tuned."
The governor also used the speaking opportunity to outline his agenda for the upcoming session, including Medicaid, higher education reform and more. His remarks start around the 23:30 mark.
As I mentioned, the Farm Bureau/Chamber of Commerce combine that has joined hands with Gov. Asa Hutchinson to beat medical marijuana proposals that would provide legal relief to sick people brought a controversial "expert" to town today. /more/
Gov. Asa hutchinson focused on surplus in reviewing the state's annual revenue picture. He should have talked about the stingy measures that produced that surplus along with the overall decline in state revenue. And still he wants to cut more taxes. /more/
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, at a "pen and pad" meeting with the press at the Governor's Mansion, described what actions his office is taking to create "systemic changes" in the way the state Department of Human Services contracts with vendors, a problem that he said had been "festering." /more/
A proposed ban on new controlled animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the Buffalo River watershed was on the agenda in Public Health today, but the committee decided not to take action today, instead taking up the matter in a joint hearing with the Agriculture committee. No date has been set; it will likely be a full-day hearing with testimony from both sides. /more/
The latest on a proposed ban on new controlled animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the Buffalo National River Watershed. The proposed rules would only impact permitting for new operations, not C&H Hog Farm, the 6,500-hog facility in Mt. Judea near Big Creek, one of the largest tributaries of the Buffalo National River, raising concerns about environmental impacts. The coalition behind the proposed ban also continues to apply pressure on C&H, hoping that the farm will move out of the watershed. Photographer Kat Wilson took aerial photos of the farm and the surrounding watershed on a recent flyover tour. /more/
Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"
Reforms promised by the Division of Children and Family Services are "absolutely necessary," the president of DCFS's independent consultant told a legislative committee this morning. But they still may not be enough to control the state's alarming growth in foster care cases.
