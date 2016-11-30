Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Trump won't 'treat mid-America as flyover region,' governor tells Farm Bureau

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge ROSY OUTLOOK: Hutchinson is looking forward to more 'flexibility' for states under Trump. - ARKANSAS FARM BUREAU
  • ARKANSAS FARM BUREAU
  • ROSY OUTLOOK: Hutchinson is looking forward to more 'flexibility' for states under Trump.

Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke to the Arkansas Farm Bureau today about the direction of Arkansas under a Donald Trump administration. Hutchinson — who was no fan of Trump during the Republican primary  — said he spoke to the president-elect by phone last night and came away from the conversation optimistic about the future.

Hutchinson said he's "delighted" with Trump's cabinet picks so far, and with outreach efforts. The new administration is "not going to treat mid-America as flyover region," Hutchinson said — an applause line.

"I expect from this administration more flexibility to the states in terms of carrying out education policy ... [and] health care policy," the governor added later. He also expects to see a "greater appreciation for our values, for our culture, for the Second Amendment, and for our agriculture."

About those values: Recall that Hutchinson, who endorsed Marco Rubio, expressed concern during the Republican primary that Trump wouldn't represent conservative principles. "The next generation of conservatives cannot allow Donald Trump to take everything we stand for and throw it away," the governor said. He was right, of course: Trump's ideologically inconsistent record suggests his values are limited to self-promotion and opportunism. (Then again, perhaps the governor and other conservatives have quietly come to terms with the reality that most of the electorate just isn't terribly interested in conservative values — nor liberal ones, either, which is a fact that liberals need to quickly come to terms with themselves.)

Values aside, the biggest division between Trump and most other Republican leaders is the issue of trade. Trump cruised to victory with promises of higher tariffs, renegotiated trade deals and economic penalties for Chinese currency manipulation. He's agnostic on lifting the embargo on Cuba. Hutchinson, meanwhile, has made it a point to seek investment from Chinese companies in Arkansas and Chinese markets for Arkansan goods, including agricultural commodities. In his two years in office, he's been on multiple trade trips to China. He also wants trade with Cuba, which would benefit Arkansas growers.

"The global market is important," Hutchinson said. "I stressed to President-elect Trump the importance of a global market to Arkansas's economy." The governor said he wants to "shape it [the new administration] in the right direction for Arkansas agriculture and the Arkansas economy." He told the Farm Bureau audience that there is a "responsibility for us to educate him, a New Yorker, about agricultural policy."

The governor joked that when Trump called him back around 10:30 p.m., "it was the allotted time, I think, that he could call before he started doing his tweets." The crowd chuckled and Hutchinson chuckled, and (to me at least) it didn't sound entirely buoyant.  "Donald Trump is going to redefine the presidency," he said. "Stay tuned."

The governor also used the speaking opportunity to outline his agenda for the upcoming session, including Medicaid, higher education reform and more. His remarks start around the 23:30 mark.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Arkansan on Obama's latest commutation list

    President Obama today announced commutations of the sentences of 111 federal prisoners, including one from Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4

It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation