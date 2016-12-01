Find out more →

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Law ADC reports inmates broke windows, set fires during overnight disturbance at Varner

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 11:24 AM


Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves issued a press release this morning with details of a small prison riot that apparently occurred last night at the Varner Unit in Grady.

Graves wrote that last night around 10:30 p.m., approximately a dozen inmates in one of the housing barracks there began breaking windows and starting small trash fires. According to Graves, corrections officers were able to quickly regain control of the barracks, though one officer sustained what Graves called "a minor injury that did not require hospitalization." No inmates were reportedly injured in the disturbance.

Varner Unit is located in Lincoln County, 28 miles south of Pine Bluff. It has 338 employees on staff, and a capacity of 1,714 inmates.

