spokesman Solomon Graves issued a press release this morning with details of athat apparently occurred last night at theGraves wrote that last night around 10:30 p.m., approximately a dozen inmates in one of the housing barracks there began breaking windows and starting small trash fires. According to Graves, corrections officers were able to quickly regain control of the barracks, though one officer sustained what Graves called "a minor injury that did not require hospitalization." No inmates were reportedly injured in the disturbance.Varner Unit is located in Lincoln County, 28 miles south of Pine Bluff. It has 338 employees on staff, and a capacity of 1,714 inmates.