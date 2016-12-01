Berryville man allegedly threatens wife's workplace with Torah-inspired holy war over 'homosexuals'

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4
It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.
Jeremiah stated that he did not say that he would cut Emily's throat. He did however state that he told Emily that according to his religion she shouldn't even be alive. He stated that he tells Emily this all of the time; stating that she has done horrible things according to his religion. Jeremiah advised that Emily has begun associating with homosexuals, and that is not permitted according to the Torah. Jeremiah advised that he does not like Emily working at Cafe Amore because it is owned and operated by homosexuals. He is angered by the fact that homosexuals are brought around his children. ...
Jeremiah stated that according to the Torah homosexuality is an abomination and that homosexuals deserved to be stoned to death. Jeremiah advised that he agrees with the stoning of homosexuals. ...
Jeremiah stated that Emily has been unfaithful and that according to the Torah she needs to be put to death. He stated that her unfaithfulness has hurt him. During this part of the interview Jeremiah became upset and teary eyed. He stated that Emily does deserve death but he did not threaten her. ...
Jeremiah stated that it could be interpreted that he is a terrorist; stating that hew as detained by TSA overnight while on a flight to Israel. He believes that Emily knows of this detention and that she may think him to be a terrorist. Jeremiah stated that he spends a lot of time in online groups and he estimates that 60 percent of these groups are 'Arab groups.' He believes that these facts along with his religious beliefs, it could be construed that he is a terrorist. Jeremiah stated that Emily is his wife and she is stupid. He did state that he owns a .25 caliber handgun and if he were to purchase a rifle it would be from a local pawnshop. ...
Jeremiah's mother is German and his father is Mexican. He was born in Orange County California. But is should be noted that Jeremiah speaks with a Arabic accent, this accent would come and go during the interview. [sic]
So glad that ADEQ is providing such yeomanlike support to a venture whose end result…
Vanessa - "the god they worship raped a virgin...Good Christian men strive to be godlike...Christian…
When the government formed the national forest up there, the locals got so angry they…
