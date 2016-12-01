Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Berryville man allegedly threatens wife's workplace with Torah-inspired holy war over 'homosexuals'

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge BLISS-LEIJA - KARK
  • KARK
  • BLISS-LEIJA
KARK's Greg Yarbrough reports on the arrest of Jeremiah Bliss-Leija, a Berryville man whose wife notified police after he allegedly told her that "he was going to buy an automatic rifle, go to Cafe Amore and kill all of those faggots, slit her throat, and die an honorable death by bringing jihad to Berryville," as paraphrased in a police affidavit.

Bliss-Leija's wife works at Cafe Amore, a Eureka Springs restaurant. He allegedly made the threat after she asked for a divorce. He evidently has an upcoming court date for assaulting a gay man in Eureka Springs.

A radical Islamist? Well ... not quite. It's confusing. The affidavit says Bliss-Leija repeatedly referenced "the Torah" during his police interview. He also said that while he believes gay people deserve to die, he said his wife "exaggerated" his threats. He admitted he was recently charged with assault, but said "he did not know the man was a homosexual until after he assaulted him."

A other few choice cuts:
Jeremiah stated that he did not say that he would cut Emily's throat. He did however state that he told Emily that according to his religion she shouldn't even be alive. He stated that he tells Emily this all of the time; stating that she has done horrible things according to his religion. Jeremiah advised that Emily has begun associating with homosexuals, and that is not permitted according to the Torah. Jeremiah advised that he does not like Emily working at Cafe Amore because it is owned and operated by homosexuals. He is angered by the fact that homosexuals are brought around his children. ...
Jeremiah stated that according to the Torah homosexuality is an abomination and that homosexuals deserved to be stoned to death. Jeremiah advised that he agrees with the stoning of homosexuals. ...
Jeremiah stated that Emily has been unfaithful and that according to the Torah she needs to be put to death. He stated that her unfaithfulness has hurt him. During this part of the interview Jeremiah became upset and teary eyed. He stated that Emily does deserve death but he did not threaten her. ...
Jeremiah stated that it could be interpreted that he is a terrorist; stating that hew as detained by TSA overnight while on a flight to Israel. He believes that Emily knows of this detention and that she may think him to be a terrorist. Jeremiah stated that he spends a lot of time in online groups and he estimates that 60 percent of these groups are 'Arab groups.' He believes that these facts along with his religious beliefs, it could be construed that he is a terrorist. Jeremiah stated that Emily is his wife and she is stupid. He did state that he owns a .25 caliber handgun and if he were to purchase a rifle it would be from a local pawnshop. ...
Jeremiah's mother is German and his father is Mexican. He was born in Orange County California. But is should be noted that Jeremiah speaks with a Arabic accent, this accent would come and go during the interview. [sic]

Takeaways:

1) The world is a peculiar place sometimes.
2) Violent animus towards gay people still exists, and no religion or belief system has a monopoly on homophobia.
3) This person should perhaps not own a gun.

