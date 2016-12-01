Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4
It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.
If one thing is clear in 5.102, it is that it provides for a system of dual permits. One is for the issuance of permits for confined animal operations using liquid animal waste management systems; and the other for the issuance of permits for land application sites.However, ADEQ attorney Tracy Rothermel argued that:
The commission could have easily included in Regulation 5 a provision for the modification of either or both of those permits to convert them to the other type had the Commission believed that was a wise and prudent measure. It did not do so, and ADEQ and EC Farms have not made persuasive arguments that such a provision is either implicitly or explicitly included in the regulation.
Reg. 5.601 does not create a new type or class of Reg. 5 permits requiring EC Farms to void their current permit and obtain a brand new one. "Separate" does not mean "new" or "different type." "Separate" means independent from the producer's permit. A permit for a concentrated animal operation that allows for the collection, storage and land application of liquid animal waste may be modified to allow only land application pursuant to Reg. 5.305. There is nothing in Reg. 5 that requires a facility to void their current Reg. 5 permit and apply for a brand new Reg. 5 permit instead of simply modifying the current permit.Here's the brief from Mays, representing the appellants.
The C&C mark is the old hog facility now known as EC Farms. The yellow circles are the fields they propose to spread.
C&H is in brown and its fields are marked with yellow numbers.
If you are not familiar with a topo map, the white areas are fields and the green areas are usually forested. Most fields are near the streams but some are on the slopes and mountain tops.
Showing 1-1 of 1
AHT - Not gonna happen. Because Jesus. Doncha know that the god they worship raped…
I bet their fat ass couldn't do squats
Are we going back to the time between when Glass-Steagal was done away with and…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings