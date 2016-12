Centerton Police sergeant fired following wrongful arrest of Fayetteville running back

According to a probable affidavit filed with Benton County Circuit Court, the victim of the burglary told police three teenage boys, who his daughter knew through a friend, stole speakers, a phone charger, two watches, and other items.



Police said the victim's daughter identified Rock on an Instagram account where one of the photos showed a black male wearing a Fayetteville High School football jersey, the affidavit states. After Googling the 2016 roster for the Fayetteville High School football team, officers determined Rock was the same male pictured in the Instagram photo, according to the affidavit. Police also collected messages between the victim and Rock in which Rock admitted to being in the home when the items were stolen, the affidavit states.



Cox said the problem is the Instagram profile officers looked at does not belong to Rock and the name "Terrance" in the messages cited by police is spelled differently than the way Rock spells his name.

Thewho supervised the wrongful arrest ofstarting running back for Fayetteville High School, has been fired, KFSM reports Last month, Centerton police came to Fayetteville High School and arrested Rock for burglarizing a home in Centerton in September.But their evidence was ridiculous.From an earlier KFSM report Centerton police cleared Rock on Nov. 18. Rock's attorney said his client wanted to finish football season before deciding whether to proceed.