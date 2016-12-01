Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Centerton Police sergeant fired following wrongful arrest of Fayetteville running back

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 10:16 AM

The Centerton Police sergeant who supervised the wrongful arrest of Terrance Rock, starting running back for Fayetteville High School, has been fired, KFSM reports.

Last month, Centerton police came to Fayetteville High School and arrested Rock for burglarizing a home in Centerton in September.

But their evidence was ridiculous.

From an earlier KFSM report:

According to a probable affidavit filed with Benton County Circuit Court, the victim of the burglary told police three teenage boys, who his daughter knew through a friend, stole speakers, a phone charger, two watches, and other items.

Police said the victim's daughter identified Rock on an Instagram account where one of the photos showed a black male wearing a Fayetteville High School football jersey, the affidavit states. After Googling the 2016 roster for the Fayetteville High School football team, officers determined Rock was the same male pictured in the Instagram photo, according to the affidavit. Police also collected messages between the victim and Rock in which Rock admitted to being in the home when the items were stolen, the affidavit states.

Cox said the problem is the Instagram profile officers looked at does not belong to Rock and the name "Terrance" in the messages cited by police is spelled differently than the way Rock spells his name.
Centerton police cleared Rock on Nov. 18. Rock's attorney said his client wanted to finish football season before deciding whether to proceed.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The humpday end point

    Here's the open line and video review.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 30, 2016

  • Homicide at 15th and Woodrow

    A man was shot and killed inside the No. 2 Woodrow Discount Store at 13th and Woodrow streets in Little Rock today, our news partner KARK reports. The victim, who was shot multiple times, has yet to be identified.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 30, 2016

  • The late line and video

    It's an open line.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 29, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • IHOP coming down, but .....

    I always scan the Little Rock City Board for items of interest this week and this one caught my eye: A zoning measure required by a proposal to tear down the IHOP at Markham and University.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 30, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4

It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation