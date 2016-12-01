Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to head Trump's defense department

Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4
It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.
To take the job, Mattis will need Congress to pass new legislation to bypass a federal law stating that defense secretaries must not have been on active duty in the previous seven years. Congress has granted a similar exception just once, when Gen. George C. Marshall was appointed to the job in 1950.
Showing 1-2 of 2
I can rub your face in it here, or on the latest Open Line, your…
What a shame.
Steven looks to be ready to enlist, and fight "for the cause".
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings