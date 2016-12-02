83-year-old man shot and killed by Pope County sheriff deputy

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover
Quinton Phillips, 83, of Dover has been identified as the individual who died last night after he reportedly fired a rifle at local law enforcement officers.
At approximately 3:10 PM yesterday (Thursday, December 2nd) Pope County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an armed disturbance located in the Dover community.
On their arrival at 2213 Morgan Road, county and local law enforcement officers were confronted by Phillips who was holding a rifle. Phillips was given orders by the sheriff’s deputies to drop the gun. Instead, he reportedly took cover behind a truck and fired the gun at deputies.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation at the request of the Pope County Sheriff’s Department.
Questions relating to the identity of law enforcement personnel, who first encountered Phillips, or their administrative status, should be directed to the local agencies where the officers are employed.
Upon completion of the investigation, state police special agents will submit an investigative file to the prosecuting attorney for consideration to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined by state laws.
