Advocates for the disabled object to Capitol gates

Most Shared Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

Child welfare too often about 'punishing parents,' DCFS consultant tells legislators Reforms promised by the Division of Children and Family Services are "absolutely necessary," the president of DCFS's independent consultant told a legislative committee this morning. But they still may not be enough to control the state's alarming growth in foster care cases.

Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

Fake economics Fake news is a new phenomenon in the world of politics and policy, but hokey economic scholarship has been around as long as Form 1040 and is about as reliable as the news hoaxes that enlivened the presidential campaign.

Forget identity politics Amid the climate of disbelief and fear among Democrats following Donald Trump's election, a fascinating debate has broken out about what's called "identity politics" on the left, "political correctness" by the right.

Most Viewed Bill introduced to strip state funds from hypothetical 'sanctuary cities' in Arkansas It's been awhile since Arkansas has seen legislation specifically targeting immigrants, but after the 2016 election proved the political utility of shameless xenophobia, it couldn't stay that way for long.

Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

Second arch of Broadway Bridge floated into place The second arch of the new Broadway Bridge is in place or will be shortly. Barges and tow boats shuttled the arch into place in, as the state Highway Department described it, a "delicate choreography."

Arkansas Bar Association announces public forums to discuss appointment of Supreme Court justices Last month, the Arkansas Bar Association circulated the final draft of a proposed constitutional amendment to chose members of the Arkansas Supreme Court by appointment rather than election. Now, it's hosting public forums to discuss the proposal.